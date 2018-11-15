Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,168,910 Shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168,910 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $143,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 758.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRX stock opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $100.43.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Express Scripts’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

In related news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $520,783.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

