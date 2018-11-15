Prudential Financial (PRU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Prudential continues to gain from growth in asset-based businesses, improved margins in Group Insurance business and solid international operations. It is set to grow on its high performing asset management business, international operations and a deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market. Focus on Protection, Retirement and Investment Management businesses will consistently help Prudential lead the space. A strong balance sheet and an efficient capital management are also tailwinds. It expects ROE between 12% and 13% in the near-to-intermediate term. However, exposure to still low interest rates as well as to products like annuities and universal life guarantying low returns remains a woe. Shares of Prudential have lagged the industry year to date. With respect to quarterly results, Prudential’s third-quarter 2018 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also improved year over year.”

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.31.

PRU traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $92.61. 2,677,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,613. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $89.33 and a twelve month high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 628.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.