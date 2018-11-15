Prudential (PRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. HSBC set a GBX 2,270 ($29.66) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,160.12 ($28.23).

Shares of LON PRU traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,592 ($20.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,664,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 1,612.14 ($21.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,992.50 ($26.04).

In other Prudential news, insider James Turner sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84), for a total value of £25,748.04 ($33,644.37). Insiders acquired 35 shares of company stock valued at $57,904 over the last 90 days.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

