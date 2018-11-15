PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.44% of PulteGroup worth $30,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 58.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 836,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after purchasing an additional 308,541 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 50.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after buying an additional 140,680 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 34.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 16.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 88,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PHM stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 74,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,399. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $35.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 8.63%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

