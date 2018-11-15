PulteGroup (PHM) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $26.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PHM. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PHM stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $144,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in PulteGroup by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

