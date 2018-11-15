Pure Storage (PSTG) Shares Gap Down to $19.28

Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $19.28. Pure Storage shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 202167 shares traded.
PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.76.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.07% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Pure Storage news, CEO Charles H. Giancarlo sold 54,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,510,025.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $85,032.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,417 shares of company stock worth $9,010,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $23,904,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $755,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Pure Storage by 11.9% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 228,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 65.2% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Finally, Ivory Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $9,346,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)
Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.
