Pure Storage (PSTG) Shares Gap Down to $19.28

Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $19.28. Pure Storage shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 202167 shares traded.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.07% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CEO Charles H. Giancarlo sold 54,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,510,025.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $85,032.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,417 shares of company stock worth $9,010,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $23,904,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $755,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Pure Storage by 11.9% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 228,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 65.2% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Finally, Ivory Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $9,346,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pure Storage (PSTG) Shares Gap Down to $19.28” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/pure-storage-pstg-shares-gap-down-to-19-28.html.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.