Purple Innovation (PRPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $70.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.20 million. Purple Innovation updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 347.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

