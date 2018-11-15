Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 12.58%.

NASDAQ PXS traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 1,790,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,056. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

PXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Thursday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/pyxis-tankers-pxs-posts-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-12-eps.html.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.