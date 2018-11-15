Pyxus International (PYX) Shares Down 2.5%

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.23. 28,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,998,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cann restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxus International in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pyxus International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($6.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pyxus International had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $394.88 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxus International during the third quarter worth about $696,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxus International during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pyxus International during the third quarter worth about $15,338,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pyxus International during the third quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pyxus International during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

