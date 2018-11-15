Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.13 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 14.22%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2,836.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer N. Mccauley sold 10,850 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $63,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,098.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

