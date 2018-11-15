Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Edgewell Personal Care in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.73. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.76 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,999,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 650,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,432,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,289,000 after purchasing an additional 362,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 216,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

