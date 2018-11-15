Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (STL) Cut by Analyst

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Stelco in a research note issued on Sunday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s FY2018 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$24.17 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$26.50.

