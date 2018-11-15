Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for DXC Technology Co (DXC) Issued By SunTrust Banks

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for DXC Technology in a research note issued on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins now anticipates that the company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for DXC Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on DXC Technology from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DXC Technology from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

NYSE DXC opened at $61.66 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 17,477.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 111.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 50,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $4,601,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 55,549 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $4,989,411.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,158 shares of company stock worth $16,526,731 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.