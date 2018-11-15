Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (MGIC) Issued By William Blair

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.35 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.59%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MGIC. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Magic Software Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $409.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.82. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 47.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

