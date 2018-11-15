Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

HALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $196.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.34 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,691,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 100.4% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 979,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 490,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

