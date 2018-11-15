Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Select Interior Concepts (SIC) Lowered by Analyst

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th.

NYSE:SIC opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.60 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter worth $846,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter worth $8,100,000.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $65,480.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nadeem Moiz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 642,148 shares of company stock worth $6,556,326.

