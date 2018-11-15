QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Receives $50.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.83.

QCRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th.

In other QCR news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $35,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter worth about $1,186,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 10.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth about $771,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 12.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 22.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 80,850 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. QCR has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

