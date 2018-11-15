Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,433,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,670 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $119,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Qorvo by 2,381.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Qorvo by 216.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 123.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $884.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.57 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

