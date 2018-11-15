Qorvo (QRVO) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.96.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.16. 1,574,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,287. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.50. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $884.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.57 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $75,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,194. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,329. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,569,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,035 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,798,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,063,000 after purchasing an additional 884,601 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 667,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 508,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

