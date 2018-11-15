Qorvo (QRVO) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Qorvo from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.96.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $884.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $167,188.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at $292,329. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,796 shares of company stock worth $2,577,670. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Qorvo by 2,381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Qorvo by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

