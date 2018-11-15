Qorvo (QRVO) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.96.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.16. 1,574,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,287. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $884.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.57 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $75,184.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Qorvo by 108.0% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,569,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,964,000 after buying an additional 1,334,035 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,798,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,174,000 after buying an additional 1,087,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 207.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,063,000 after buying an additional 884,601 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 4,338.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 667,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 366.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after buying an additional 508,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

