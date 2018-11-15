QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 571,453 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.21% of QUALCOMM worth $220,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,853,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,511 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,150,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $569,618,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,687,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $543,669,000 after purchasing an additional 323,005 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 18.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,280,000 after purchasing an additional 794,924 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,894,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $274,655,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $61,641.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,119.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $54,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,079. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

