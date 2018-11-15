Quantum Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Quantum Capital Management cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Quantum Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,697,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,370 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,537.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,996,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,149 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,227.4% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,022,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after acquiring an additional 945,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,322,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,768,000 after acquiring an additional 692,776 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $79.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.144 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

