Quantum Capital Management Grows Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)

Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 540,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,139 shares during the period. Sportsman’s Warehouse makes up 1.1% of Quantum Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of -0.26.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 45.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $209,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,500. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SPWH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.89.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

