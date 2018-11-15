Quantum Capital Management Lowers Position in Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Quantum Capital Management trimmed its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,280 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Zynga worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zynga by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 187.0% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,045.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 423,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,696.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,322 shares of company stock worth $2,177,796 in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Zynga had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wedbush set a $6.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $3.40 target price on Zynga and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.85.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems With Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

