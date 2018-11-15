Quantum Capital Management Purchases 19,685 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 1.4% of Quantum Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 22,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Micron Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Micron Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

