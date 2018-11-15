QuinStreet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (QNST)

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,019 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,158% compared to the typical volume of 81 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QNST shares. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. William Blair began coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 38,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $549,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,758.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $39,101.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,472,839 shares of company stock valued at $22,415,096. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 105,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 43.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 12.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/quinstreet-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-qnst-2.html.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.