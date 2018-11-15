QuoteMedia (QMCI) Issues Earnings Results

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS QMCI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,681. QuoteMedia has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

