Quotient (XQN) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Quotient (CURRENCY:XQN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Quotient has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Quotient has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $205.00 worth of Quotient was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quotient coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006587 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00023101 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00260204 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001179 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001294 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Quotient

Quotient (XQN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Quotient’s official Twitter account is @QuotientXQN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quotient

Quotient can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quotient directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quotient should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quotient using one of the exchanges listed above.

