Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QRTEA. ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.11.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George acquired 220,600 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $4,500,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $2,702,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 13.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 18.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 12.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 270,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

