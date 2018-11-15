Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR) Director William M. Austin Acquires 10,000 Shares

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Director William M. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $80,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE RNGR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $8.01. 408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ranger Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.20.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Ranger Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 141,395 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 205,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

