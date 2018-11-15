Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.85 million. Ranger Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Austin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merrill A. Miller, Jr. bought 11,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,369.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 621,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

