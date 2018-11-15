Ready Capital (RC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on RC. Raymond James started coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Compass Point lowered Ready Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Ready Capital stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 151,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,732. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

