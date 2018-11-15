Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,268 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHT. Signature Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Red Hat by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat in the 2nd quarter worth $1,956,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 343,479 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $46,809,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Red Hat stock opened at $173.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.71. Red Hat Inc has a 1-year low of $115.31 and a 1-year high of $177.70.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.12 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $120,028.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $314,200.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,214,223.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $453,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Red Hat to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

