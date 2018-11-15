Redfin (RDFN) PT Lowered to $17.50

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $17.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDFN. BidaskClub cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Cowen set a $21.00 price target on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Macquarie began coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.14. 24,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -75.35 and a beta of -0.63. Redfin has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.45 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. Redfin’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 6,250 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,744.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $190,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,191.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,290 shares of company stock valued at $903,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 18.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

