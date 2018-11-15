Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.92 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 219,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,633,000 after purchasing an additional 369,496 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.03. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.5525 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.38%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

