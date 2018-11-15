Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Insider Sells $1,262,200.00 in Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $1,262,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RGNX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of -0.49. Regenxbio Inc has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $85.10.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter. Regenxbio had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 44.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 1st quarter worth $1,260,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Regenxbio by 1,906.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 35,914 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Regenxbio from $130.00 to $127.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regenxbio from $48.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

