Regions Financial Corp Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

RF stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8,481.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

