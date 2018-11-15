Regions Financial Corp (RF) Position Increased by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,302 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 52.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,530 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 135.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,807,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,512 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Regions Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,054,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,569 shares during the last quarter. Nokota Management LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $24,003,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Regions Financial by 350.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,596,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

