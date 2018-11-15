Regions Financial Corp (RF) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1,696.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,780 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,456 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8,481.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush set a $22.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

Shares of RF opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

