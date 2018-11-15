Replimune Group (REPL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,988. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

REPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

