Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ion Geophysical (IO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ion Geophysical (NYSE: IO):

11/6/2018 – Ion Geophysical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/2/2018 – Ion Geophysical had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

11/2/2018 – Ion Geophysical had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

11/1/2018 – Ion Geophysical was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

NYSE:IO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,030. The company has a market capitalization of $135.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.81. Ion Geophysical Corp has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 112.49% and a negative net margin of 32.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,906.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

