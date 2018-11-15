Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK):

11/7/2018 – TriCo Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

11/1/2018 – TriCo Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

10/30/2018 – TriCo Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2018 – TriCo Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2018 – TriCo Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/12/2018 – TriCo Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2018 – TriCo Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

10/5/2018 – TriCo Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.79.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $72.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 68,680 shares during the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.