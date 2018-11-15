Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2021 Earnings (NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.50). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.08 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 79.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NKTR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $47.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $103.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 2.91. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,705,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 176.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,776 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,560,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,512,000 after acquiring an additional 845,257 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, BB Biotech AG bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,636,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 15,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $894,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Scott Greer sold 10,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $673,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,040.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,750,130 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

See Also: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.