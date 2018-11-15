Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Intrepid Potash (IPI)

Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2018 – Intrepid Potash was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/31/2018 – Intrepid Potash had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.25 to $4.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Intrepid Potash was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Intrepid Potash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

9/25/2018 – Intrepid Potash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

9/18/2018 – Intrepid Potash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

IPI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.95. 451,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $553.27 million, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.74. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $5.31.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt acquired 616,467 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $2,213,116.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III acquired 10,800 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $35,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,945. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 933,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,714. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,993,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 406,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 271,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 105,443 shares in the last quarter. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

