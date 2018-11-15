Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Standex Int’l (SXI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Standex Int’l (NYSE: SXI):

11/2/2018 – Standex Int’l was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

10/31/2018 – Standex Int’l was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

10/29/2018 – Standex Int’l was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2018 – Standex Int’l was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/24/2018 – Standex Int’l was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

10/5/2018 – Standex Int’l was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

9/26/2018 – Standex Int’l was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

SXI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.00. 1,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,132. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.66. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $114.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $193.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Debyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $220,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,264.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

