Resideo Technologies (REZI) PT Set at $35.00 by Oppenheimer

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) received a $35.00 price objective from investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.87% from the company’s current price.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

