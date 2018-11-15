Reviewing Cameco (CCJ) and Western Uranium & Vanadium (WSTRF)

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Cameco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cameco and Western Uranium & Vanadium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco 0 5 3 0 2.38 Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cameco currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.59%. Given Cameco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cameco is more favorable than Western Uranium & Vanadium.

Profitability

This table compares Cameco and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco -2.65% 3.99% 2.49% Western Uranium & Vanadium -452.38% 6.60% 5.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cameco and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco $1.66 billion 2.82 -$158.09 million $0.12 98.67 Western Uranium & Vanadium $20,000.00 2,798.28 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

Western Uranium & Vanadium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cameco.

Dividends

Cameco pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Western Uranium & Vanadium does not pay a dividend. Cameco pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cameco beats Western Uranium & Vanadium on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors; and provides consulting services to CANDU operators. The NUKEM segment trades in uranium and uranium-related products. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project located in San Juan County, Utah; the Sage mine project located in San Juan County, Utah and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn project located in San Juan County, Utah. It also has interests in the Hansen, North Hansen, High Park, Hansen Picnic Tree, and Taylor Ranch projects located in Fremont and Teller Counties, Colorado; and the Keota project located in Weld County, Colorado, as well as Ferris Haggerty project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Western Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. in October 2018. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

