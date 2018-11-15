Reviewing Orbit International (ORBT) and Veritec (VRTC)

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) and Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Orbit International has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritec has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Orbit International pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Veritec does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orbit International and Veritec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbit International $20.85 million 1.18 $1.79 million N/A N/A Veritec $490,000.00 2.42 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Orbit International has higher revenue and earnings than Veritec.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Orbit International and Veritec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbit International 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Orbit International and Veritec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbit International 10.37% 14.93% 13.13% Veritec -3.43% N/A -21.25%

Summary

Orbit International beats Veritec on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment also designs and manufactures below-deck control products for naval combat systems and gun weapon systems; and provides systems integration, production engineering, integrated logistics support, and documentation control for leading defense industry prime contractors and U.S. Department of Defense procurement agencies, as well as foreign naval programs. This segment's principal products include remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, command display units, and gun weapons system products. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as the electronic products for measurement and display. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Veritec Company Profile

Veritec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and licenses products; and provides professional services related to mobile banking prepaid debit card solutions. The company provides Mobile Toggle Card Program, a debit based, pre-paid, and gift card solution to debit card issuers and sponsoring organizations; and blinx ON-OFF debit card-Visa prepaid card programs. It also enables card issuers and sponsors to issue debit, pre-paid, and gift cards under their own branded programs through the licensed use of the mobile banking platform and related professional services. In addition, the company offers blinxPay mobile wallet application, a payment processing system that enables customers to make purchases at participating merchants using funds loaded into their blinxPay virtual account. Further, its mobile banking solution enables member card programs to process and settle member rewards in open or closed loop processing environment; and offers back-end card processing services to the card issuing institutions for various cardholder transactions on the licensed platform. The company offers its products in the United States, Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. Veritec, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

