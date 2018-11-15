Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $83,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,912,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,518,000 after buying an additional 1,401,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,837,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,822,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,803,000 after buying an additional 352,757 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,584,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,489,000 after buying an additional 349,717 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $166.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.18.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $133.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.38 and a 1-year high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

